Bridgfords Lettings, Chorley delighted with double win at ESTAS awards

Bridgfords Lettings, Chorley, is honoured to have been awarded two gongs at the ESTAS awards.

The agency, which is part of Countrywide, won the Gold Letting Agent Award as voted for by its landlords and Best Letting Agent in Lancashire.

Nominated for a record 110 ESTAS awards this year, Countrywide was also awarded the top accolade of Best Large Estate Agency Group.

Paul Creffield, group operations director at Countrywide, said: “I am delighted at Bridgfords triumph at this year’s ESTAS and could not be happier for the team, as this award is a fantastic reflection of the effort and hard work on behalf of our customers.

“This award is particularly special because the ESTAS are a result of thousands of votes cast by the customers themselves around the UK – and this award confirms that our colleagues live up to our exceptionally high standards of customer service.

“This is a huge achievement for us, and I would like to offer my sincerest thanks and congratulations to the entire team.”

Hosted by presenter Phil Spencer, the ESTAS is an independent national award scheme recognising estate and letting agents across the country.