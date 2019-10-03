Brew + Bake coffee shop to move within Preston Market Hall

A Preston Market Hall cafe is set to move within the city venue.

In the next fortnight Brew + Bake is set to move into the north west corner unit of the Market Hall from its current location in front of the western entrance of the hall.

Brew + Bake will move in to the corner unit visible in this photo

Business owner Julie Fauset and her team, which opened the cafe in February 2018, will move into the unit which backs onto Pickles of Preston.

"I am really excited for the future of my business within Preston Markets," said Julie.

"I can’t wait to reveal the finished space and new menu which will be on offer."

'Bear with us' signs while the move takes place

Coun Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment at Preston Council, said: "It is great to see a well-known trader expanding their businesses at Preston Markets.

"Brew + Bake has been a busy café since their opening in February 2018 and I believe this expansion will see their popularity grow even further.

"I encourage Prestonians to continue to support these local businesses and enjoy what Preston Markets has to offer.”

In August the council announced it was slashing business rates for market businesses.

It came after morale among traders dipped as stallholders abandoned their units.

They complained that the cold, high rents and drop in footfall because of building work, was rendering the Market Hall unsustainable.

As a result the Traders Association at Preston Markets sent the council a letter with a list of demands in May.

The council responded by saying it will be enhancing the market with a new interior roof while also cutting the rent for traders by 30 per cent fixed for three years from April 1, 2019 until March 31, 2022.

The council said it understands that the traders sought a 50 per cent rent reduction but, it feels that a 30 per cent rent reduction combined with significant investment in the canopy walkways is a “fair and generous offer".

Brew + Bake, with is run by Julie with help from her husband and two children, is also launching a new food and drink menu which will be available to sit in or take away.

There will be a launch night of the space and new menu, with further details to be released in the near future.

The original location of Brew + Bake is also being put back on the market for lease.