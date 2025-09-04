Breck Lodge Care Home sold

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is pleased to announce the sale of Breck Lodge Care Home, a well-regarded residential care home located in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire.

Breck Lodge is a facility registered for a maximum of 15 service users, each accommodated in single en-suite rooms. The home provides a range of care services including older person care, dementia support, palliative and end-of-life care, and day care. The Care Quality Commission has rated the home as ‘Good’, reflecting its high standards of care, professional staff, and welcoming environment.

This transaction forms part of a series of recent sales on behalf of CPM Care Ltd, following the successful sale of Fairhaven Care Home in Fleetwood and Haddon Court Rest Home in Blackpool, all within two months. The rapid completion of these three sales demonstrates the strong demand for quality care homes in the North West of England, as well as the optimised corporate sales process and smooth operations of Redwoods Dowling Kerr as a leading business sales advisor in the UK’s healthcare sector.

Asif Musa, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified the ideal buyer in an established operator in the healthcare sector. The buyer is well-positioned to build on the home’s established reputation and continue delivering high-quality care for its residents.

Asif commented: “Breck Lodge Care Home attracted strong interest due to its excellent reputation, committed staff, and high-quality facilities. It has been a pleasure to oversee a smooth and confidential sale, and I wish the new owners every success as they begin this next chapter.”

This sale represents the third successful completion by RDK on behalf of CPM Care Ltd in recent weeks, highlighting the enduring appeal of North West care homes.

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is part of the Altius Group. Headquartered in Preston, the Altius Group is a top 10 M&A business sales advisor nationally, as rated by Experian.