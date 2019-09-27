Boy band 'used foul language' in front of kids at Blackpool Illuminations Switch-on

Boy band Busted have come under fire for swearing during their performance at this year's Blackpool Illuminations switch-on ceremony.

The band was among the headliners at the concert on August 30 before homegrown actress Lucy Fallon turned on the famous lights.

But it has emerged some people in the audience were shocked by bad language at the family-orientated show.

Coun Andrew Stansfield has called for more regulation of the stars who are invited to perform.

He praised this year's line-up, but told a meeting of the full council: "Unfortunately on the night in question I was incredibly disappointed to find the lead act of Busted could not do a 20-minute set without using foul language and obscenities when we have an audience of all ages, including very young children.

"I always thought this was a family town. We need to keep it that way.

"We need to put regulation on as it's not acceptable."

A council officer confirmed there had been two incidents of swearing during the performance by Busted.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for tourism Coun Gillian Campbell said action had been taken on the night.

She said: "I was told by an officer who was on duty that night that as soon as it was heard, the gentleman in question was pulled aside and reminded that it was a family audience that he was dealing with."

Coun Stansfield also questioned why people attending the switch-on were banned from bringing their own refreshments into the arena.

He said: "When they start charging £2 for a can of pop when you've got children there, that is excessive."

Coun Campbell said it was clear on the tickets what was allowed to be brought in, and there were restrictions due to security measures.

But she added: "I'm happy to look into it because it can turn out to be quite an expensive night if you have a family."

Councillors have also agreed that in future they should make a donation to either the Mayor's Charity or the Illuminations fund if they want VIP tickets to attend the Switch-on.

In the past, the tickets have been free, but a notice of motion by Coun Tony Williams to make the change was agreed by all sides of the chamber.