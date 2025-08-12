Work is now under way on the second phase of Chorley’s £200million Botany Bay Business Park.

FI Real Estate Management has commenced ‘superstructure works’ on the second phase of its industrial scheme next to junction 8 of the M61 motorway - dubbed ‘Botany Hill’.

Situated on the other side of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal from the first phase, it will see the industrial park expand east across fields to Blackburn Road.

This second site is expected to cost the developer around £100m to build and will be completed in two phases. The first will include 300,000 sq ft of industrial space, with 16 units ranging from 4,840 sq ft to 32,120 sq ft.

The second phase of Botany Hill is to be unveiled later in 2026.

The site has already received occupier interest, according to FIREM, who said it was in talks with a number of local and national occupiers. The unit were approved by Chorley Council’s planning committee in December 2023.

Groundwork and construction of retaining walls have been completed, and building work is under way on steel superstructure frames, access roads, and drainage.

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director at FIREM, said: “The progression of construction at Botany Hill marks an exciting new chapter for Chorley, creating a major opportunity to bring more investment into the area and support the ambitions of local businesses,” said

“Being able to manage all the construction in-house allowed us to keep the process as productive and efficient as possible.”

Botany Hill is the second phase of FIREM’s wider £220m Botany Bay Business Park project.

The first phase is the now completed 400,000 sq ft. of industrial space next to the canal-side, which also includes retailers Costa Coffee, Greggs and Co-op.

The third and final phase will see the redevelopment of the historic Botany Bay mill into 85,800 sq ft of office space.

When complete, Botany Bay will boast nearly 1m sq ft of employment space and will have created more than 1,000 jobs, according to FIREM.

“As a long-term investor in Chorley, we’re committed to adding lasting value,” Knowles said.

“This next phase [of Botany Bay] will not only deliver high-quality industrial space in a key location but also create employment opportunities and attract new businesses, as well as allowing existing ones to remain in the area and grow their footprint.”