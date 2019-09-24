Booths director steps down from role

Have your say

A director of food and drink retailer Booths has stepped down.

Simon Booth commenced working in the Preston-headquartered business in 1975, joining the family board of directors in 1984.

He took a keen interest in the fresh food packing and production department latterly taking responsibility for the development of this area and central distribution as a member of the operating board.

Simon, a cousin of chairman Edwin, became a Non – Executive Director of the company board in 2018 and has supported Booths as a director for 35 years.

He stepped down from the board at the company’s Annual General Meeting on September 18.

A spokesman said: “The board wishes to thank Simon for his support and contributions to both the board and the company as a whole over a career spanning 44 years.”