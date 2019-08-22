Bolton-le-Sands cake-maker provides cake for new ITV drama Deep Water

Bolton-le-Sands cake-maker Hilary Hurst has baked a special cake that is set to feature in a pivotal episode of forthcoming ITV drama Deep Water.

The six-part drama starring Emmy-winning actress Anna Friel is currently airing on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV, with the whole series available on ITV Hub.

Adapted from the Windermere series of novels by Paula Daly, the female-led ensemble drama is written by Anna Symon and is primarily set around the shores of Lake Windermere.

Hilary Hurst was commissioned to create a cake which will feature in a dramatic scene towards the end of the series’ run.

Specialising in wedding and celebration cakes since 2013, Hilary started baking after she tasted a chocolate cake her husband had baked and deciding she could do better.

She said: “Inspired by my Anglo-Indian heritage, my cake designs are beautifully unique with a marriage of east and west styles creating truly stunning cakes that not only look good, but taste utterly delicious too.

“When I got the call from ITV I was very surprised and excited. I’ve been sworn to secrecy so can’t reveal too much.

“I had a very specific brief as to exactly what the cake should look like and how it should fit into the scene, but was told the set decorator absolutely loved it, so I’m really looking forward to tuning in to see how it turns out on screen.”

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Windermere, Deep Water follows the lives of three complex and vibrant women, each trying to do their best for their families, but facing tough choices with difficult and often messy repercussions.

Anna Friel stars as chaotic and disorganised mother-of-three Lisa Kallisto, who juggles her hectic family life with running a business.

She is married to Joe, who works all hours of the day and night as a taxi driver.

The second woman is physiotherapist Roz, played by Sinead Keenan, who once had a thriving private practice – but is now facing financial ruin because of the debts run up by her soulmate Winston.

Finally, there’s Kate Riverty (Rosalind Eleazar) who seems to have it all and is wealthy and attractive and with a well-drilled and highly organised family life, with children Lucinda and Fergus, and husband Guy.