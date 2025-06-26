Bold new artwork set to transform Preston’s streetscape

The new artwork which will adorn Preston

Preston is about to get a vibrant new look as eye-catching artwork by local creative Dave Rob Design is installed across the city – thanks to an exciting new collaboration with Preston BID.

In just a few weeks, 11 key locations across the city – including gateway entry points, the University of Central Lancashire, and outside Deepdale Stadium – will be brightened up with striking column banner-art, celebrating some of Preston’s most iconic landmarks.

Preston BID said: "We’ve used column banners in the past mainly for messaging, but this year we wanted to inject colour, creativity, and civic pride in to the designs. These banners aren’t just decorative – they tell a story about what makes Preston special."

To bring the idea to life, Preston BID enlisted the talents of Dave Robinson, the creative force behind Dave Rob Design, whose bold and distinctive artwork captures the essence of the city.

The BID added: "We’ve worked with Dave before and knew he’d be the perfect partner for this project. His unique take on places like the Bus Station, Miller Arcade, and Winckley Square helps us spotlight the gems of Preston in a fresh, contemporary way."

The artwork, which will remain in place for the next year, forms part of a broader effort – alongside Preston City Council and UCLan – to highlight the city’s cultural and commercial vibrancy.

Dave Robinson added: "I was thrilled to be asked – it’s a real honour. I just hope my work does justice to the places Prestonians know and love."