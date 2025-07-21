Blackburn bucks trend as North West’s businesses shed workers
It comes amidst what looks like a major downturn in the North West jobs market with Manchester businesses shedding 3,360 jobs from the payroll in the year to June 2035, despite median pay inching up to £2,344. Liverpool similarly lost 1,014 jobs in the year to June and a dip in wages.
Wages in the town were up in Blackburn to £2,219 a month, marking a 6% increase compared to the same time last year. Blackburn also bucked the jobs trend with employment numbers edging up slightly by 13 people, a modest but positive sign compared to most of its neighbours.
The data is contained in analysis by WageSight, a real-time pay and employment insights platform. Paul Hebden, Director of WageSight, said: "There's a clear divergence across the region, with towns like Blackburn showing resilience in pay and employment, while major cities like Manchester and Liverpool struggle to maintain job numbers despite steady pay rises.
“It comes amidst an ongoing downturn in employment at a national level. June was the eighth month in a row that UK businesses reported a reduction in people in employment.”
Other towns in the region, such as Warrington and Cheshire East showed stable employment numbers but modest pay gains. Blackpool faced ongoing employment contraction, with payrolls shrinking by 567 workers compared to June last year.
Town based employment data is available here.
|Date
|Town
|Median Monthly Pay (£)
|Monthly change (£)
|Monthly change (%)
|Annual change (£)
|Annual change (%)
|Payrolled employees
|Monthly change
|Monthly change (%)
|Annual change
|Annual change (%)
|June 2025
|Blackburn With Darwen
|£2,219
|12
|1
|121
|6
|65,366
|13
|0
|401
|1
|June 2025
|Blackpool
|£2,213
|6
|0
|118
|6
|59,317
|-164
|0
|-567
|-1
|June 2025
|Cheshire East
|£2,554
|10
|0
|131
|5
|185,401
|-192
|0
|-316
|0
|June 2025
|Cheshire West And Chester
|£2,498
|0
|0
|134
|6
|164,029
|-65
|0
|-366
|0
|June 2025
|Liverpool
|£2,374
|-1
|0
|129
|6
|216,042
|-195
|0
|-1,014
|0
|June 2025
|Manchester
|£2,344
|4
|0
|130
|6
|251,726
|-459
|0
|-3,360
|-1
|June 2025
|Sefton
|£2,414
|4
|0
|137
|6
|117,694
|-183
|0
|-640
|-1
|June 2025
|Warrington
|£2,534
|8
|0
|131
|5
|101,344
|-100
|0
|-503
|0
|June 2025
|Wirral
|£2,447
|-1
|0
|145
|6
|137,411
|-76
|0
|-836
|-1