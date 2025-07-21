Blackburn bucks trend as North West’s businesses shed workers

Blackburn is one of the few areas of the UK to see employment rise in the last 12 months, according to new employment data released recently.

It comes amidst what looks like a major downturn in the North West jobs market with Manchester businesses shedding 3,360 jobs from the payroll in the year to June 2035, despite median pay inching up to £2,344. Liverpool similarly lost 1,014 jobs in the year to June and a dip in wages.

Wages in the town were up in Blackburn to £2,219 a month, marking a 6% increase compared to the same time last year. Blackburn also bucked the jobs trend with employment numbers edging up slightly by 13 people, a modest but positive sign compared to most of its neighbours.

The data is contained in analysis by WageSight, a real-time pay and employment insights platform. Paul Hebden, Director of WageSight, said: "There's a clear divergence across the region, with towns like Blackburn showing resilience in pay and employment, while major cities like Manchester and Liverpool struggle to maintain job numbers despite steady pay rises.

“It comes amidst an ongoing downturn in employment at a national level. June was the eighth month in a row that UK businesses reported a reduction in people in employment.”

Other towns in the region, such as Warrington and Cheshire East showed stable employment numbers but modest pay gains. Blackpool faced ongoing employment contraction, with payrolls shrinking by 567 workers compared to June last year.

Date Town Median Monthly Pay (£) Monthly change (£) Monthly change (%) Annual change (£) Annual change (%) Payrolled employees Monthly change Monthly change (%) Annual change Annual change (%) June 2025 Blackburn With Darwen £2,219 12 1 121 6 65,366 13 0 401 1 June 2025 Blackpool £2,213 6 0 118 6 59,317 -164 0 -567 -1 June 2025 Cheshire East £2,554 10 0 131 5 185,401 -192 0 -316 0 June 2025 Cheshire West And Chester £2,498 0 0 134 6 164,029 -65 0 -366 0 June 2025 Liverpool £2,374 -1 0 129 6 216,042 -195 0 -1,014 0 June 2025 Manchester £2,344 4 0 130 6 251,726 -459 0 -3,360 -1 June 2025 Sefton £2,414 4 0 137 6 117,694 -183 0 -640 -1 June 2025 Warrington £2,534 8 0 131 5 101,344 -100 0 -503 0 June 2025 Wirral £2,447 -1 0 145 6 137,411 -76 0 -836 -1