Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Lancashire company has seen tremendous growth this year after suffering a huge fire.

CoolKit, the UK’s leading specialist in temperature-controlled vans, has made a huge recovery in terms of staff after a fire burned down their manufacturing unit last year.

The Blackburn-based firm has carried out a robust business growth strategy in the first part of 2024 increasing its staffing levels by 25%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expansion comes only months after CoolKit suffered a disastrous fire at its previously main manufacturing unit in Burnley which forced it to search out alternative factory space.

It’s not only on the shopfloor where recruitment has taken place.

The firm have been recruiting experienced, high-level managers to aid with their growth.

As part of the management restructure, which began 12 months ago, a further experienced and highly skilled layer of managers has been appointed to help oversee the business’s rapid increase in prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgina Grice, who has been recruited as Head of People, said: “The thought of joining an ongoing success story at CoolKit was very appealing.

“It’s my intention to help further bring organisation, communication and a positive culture to promote wellbeing, equality and transparency within the business.”

The wide scale recruitment has come at the same time as CoolKit continues to experience significant growth in its order bank.

A major boost has seen a major high street supermarket chain agree a deal for 200 van conversions while another major Contract Hire and Leasing company is looking for up to 100 electric temperature-controlled vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire blazes at CoolKit in Burnley. (Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

Last July, when CoolKit suffered a disastrous fire at its main manufacturing unit in Burnley it employed around 100.

But 10 months later after implementing a master recovery plan – including moving to a larger premises in Blackburn while still retaining some production at a second unit in Burnley – 125 employees are now on the books plus 10 agency workers.

Managing Director Daniel Miller said: “Our new premises give us so much more potential for growing the business.

“We are not a small business anymore and we need specialist people in specialist positions who are focused entirely on their aspect of the operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 10 months the CoolKit Recovery Plan has proved to be a blueprint for manufacturing businesses hit by a sudden unforeseen calamity.

The business has not simply limped back into existence it has bounced back bigger and better in an amazingly short period.

Daniel said: “We have showcased CoolKit’s capacity to adapt and grow and how we have achieved it has prompted a significant increase in operational efficiency which has, in turn, been mirrored in increased sales and production.