Big boost for Circus Starr’s great work from family firm Swansway

A unique circus that works to entertain deserving youngsters and families, has received a cash boost from one of its main supporters, the Swansway Motor Group.

Circus Starr, a social enterprise that was founded in 1987, is celebrating a new donation of £4,640 and the continued support of Swansway.

The family-owned business has supported Circus Starr since January 2016, and its donations to date are almost £45,000.

Delighted fundraising team trainer, Simone Unett, explained, “It’s hard to put into words just how much we value Swansway’s support; one in twenty children are born with a disability; 4.5 million children are living in poverty and would simply never have the opportunity to see a live performance”.

“Circus Starr allows the whole family to share a truly magical experience, free of any worries, knowing their needs will be met and their senses wowed.

“It’s a place where families, who too often miss out on fun can relax, be themselves and feel included”, added Simone.

Director of Swansway, David Smyth, explained: “Since the beginning of 2016, we’ve donated £20 to Circus Starr for each car we sell on the Motability scheme; that’s the cost of one child and their parent or carer going to a Circus Starr performance.

He added: “I’m a dad of three children myself and every time I come along to support Circus Starr I’m humbled by the experience they give these children and their families.

“Seeing how much the children enjoy it, their smiles and their families’ smiles, is very emotional for me as a Dad, and I’m so proud that our family business is helping Simone and the Circus Starr team make a real difference for other families.”

Swansway has VW Van Centres in Preston and Liverpool, Audi centres in Blackburn and Preston, a Honda site in Bolton, and many other centres spread across a variety of locations in the north.