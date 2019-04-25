Behind the scenes at Lancaster University’s Health Innovation Campus

Lancaster University’s new £41m Health Innovation Campus is beginning to take shape – as these exclusive behind the scenes photos show.

The campus is a major investment by the university to discover new ways to improve the population’s health and well-being.

How the campus currently looks.

The building is currently under construction on the northern edge of the university’s Bailrigg campus, and some of the site’s key areas are beginning to take shape.

A conference and exhibition space will be at the heart of the building, along with a business lounge and study area. Lancaster University’s medical school will also move into cutting-edge new facilities on site.

As part of its mission to bring together cross-sector organisations to collaborate on projects, the building will include small/medium-sized enterprise incubation spaces where businesses can co-locate to better use the university’s research and development capabilities.

Dr Sherry Kothari, director of the Health Innovation Campus (HIC), said: “The vision for health innovation at Lancaster is to challenge the status quo today to create healthier lives tomorrow.

An artist impression of the new Health Innovation Campus business lounge and study zone.

“Our experienced team is already in place, working to bring together business with academic experts and public sector partners to come up with solutions to pressing health challenges.

“Once the HIC building is completed, it will provide a focal point where researchers, healthcare professionals, businesses, local authorities and policy-makers can investigate systematic approaches to improving health and wellbeing, in line with the aims of the UK’s Industrial Strategy and the NHS long-term plan.

“This is a major investment by the university and its partners to improve the health of our communities, protect and enhance services and help people live longer, healthier lives.”

For more information about the new campus, visit www.lancaster.ac.uk/health-innovation/ or email HIC@lancaster.ac.uk

How the new Health Innovation Campus business lounge and study zone currently looks.

What is the Health Innovation Campus?

The campus will make a major contribution towards tackling some of the significant health challenges we face today.

As populations continue to live longer, the preservation of good health and quality of life presents significant challenges to an increasingly ageing population.

Health systems in the UK, and globally, are under enormous pressure, necessitating innovative approaches through various methodologies.

An artist impression of the new Health Innovation Campus exterior corridor.

The Health Innovation Campus will provide a focal point to support researchers, healthcare providers, businesses, local authorities and policy makers to collaborate with academics from a top 10 UK institution to find solutions to serious health challenges.

How is the campus being funded?

Development of the new campus has been supported by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership Growth Deal, as well as the European Regional Development Fund.

The project is receiving up to £8.6m of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (and in London the intermediate body Greater London Authority) is the managing authority for European Regional Development Fund.

Established by the European Union, the European Regional Development Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations.

How the new Health Innovation Campus exterior corridor currently looks.

For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding