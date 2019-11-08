Bamber Bridge business hosts tribute to war heroes ahead of Remembrance Day

Have your say

A Bamber Bridge business is hosting an open event in honour of Remembrance Day.

It will take place on Saturday at Co-op Bamber Bridge Funeral Care in Station Road from 10am to 2pm in memory of the town's war heroes.

The event will include a raffle, tombola, poppy hearse display, entertainment from a local piper and a tour of the newly refurbished funeral home.

Staff will also be selling knitted poppies and will answer any questions about the funeral care service.

For more information call 01772 698236.