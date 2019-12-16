Bamber Bridge business hosting memorial Christmas tree in tribute to loved ones

A Bamber Bridge business is offering people a special way to pay tribute to loved ones this Christmas.

CoOp Bamber Bridge Funeralcare, Station Road, is inviting people to write a message of remembrance for a loved one they have lost.

The message will be written on a tag and hung on a memorial Christmas tree in store.

Martina Nicholson, funeral arranger, said: "This is open to everyone and not just those who have used our services. It's a chance for people to remember those they have lost, be it recently or a long time ago, at Christmas time."