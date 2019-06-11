Backing from major politicians for our Power Up The North campaign

Politicians have praised the Post’s Power Up The North campaign which aims to reduce the North-South divide.

Power Up The North is a collaboration between hundreds of newspapers and websites from JPI Media, Newsquest and Reach.

It comes exactly one year after the launch of the award-winning One North campaign in the wake of unprecedented chaos on the region’s railways.

At a time of unprecedented political uncertainty, we are calling on the main parties – and those who aspire to lead them – to spell out what they intend to do, and how they will work with others, to narrow the North-South divide.

READ MORE: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/politics/the-post-says-it-s-time-to-power-up-the-north-1-9812379

The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham described this week's launch of the campaign as a ‘watershed moment’.

He said: “The North doesn’t just need its fair share of investment but also substantial new devolved powers, building on the growing success of devolution in Greater Manchester.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “This failing Conservative government is drastically out of touch with people’s lives.

“With so much wealth and power hoarded by a privileged few in London and the South East it is no surprise that people feel angry and ignored.”

He added: “Labour will reverse years of chronic underfunding in the North by investing in communities, upgrading infrastructure, including Crossrail for the North, and bringing good jobs to town and cities held back by the Tories.”

Former Chancellor George Osborne said: “The #PowerUpTheNorth is a great campaign that should be supported by anyone who wants to rebalance our country and build a northern powerhouse.”

