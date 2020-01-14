B&M Bargains announces closure of Preston branch

A national retail chain is shutting one of its stores in Preston, just weeks after it opened a new one on the outskirts of the city.



B&M Bargains has announced its branch in St John’s Shopping Centre will close its doors on Monday January 27.

Closing down sale at the B&M store in St John's Shopping Centre.

The company, which launched in Lancashire in 1978 and now has more than 600 stores throughout the UK, has apologised to shoppers for “any inconvenience caused as a result of this closure.”

But with another of its branches within walking distance on the opposite side of the city’s bus station on Ringway, customers are unlikely to suffer too much disruption.

B&M, which also has a site in Ribbleton Lane, opened its fourth Preston store on the new Fulwood Central shopping park in November with the promise of up to 60 jobs.

At the time a spokesman said: “We are feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

The St John's store is going, just weeks after Fulwood was opened.

It is not clear whether staff affected by the closure in St John’s Centre will be relocated at the Fulwood store.

The Post has approached B&M Bargains for a comment.