Award-winning luxury kitchen company Stuart Frazer celebrates 50 years in business

Stuart Frazer, the North West’s leading luxury kitchen design company, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of excellence in kitchen design.

Founded in 1975 by Mark Harrison, who was just 17 at the time, Stuart Frazer began as a single showroom in Accrington.

Today, it stands as an industry leader, based in Lancashire with showrooms in Prestwich, Manchester, Read in the Ribble Valley, and Preston. It also has a thriving contracts division based in Manchester.

As the world’s largest and longest-established SieMatic dealer, Stuart Frazer holds premium partner status, setting the benchmark for cutting-edge kitchen design. The company collaborates with leading developers, interior designers, and architects to deliver exceptional kitchens across the UK and internationally.

Incredibly, Mark Harrison not only founded the company but has been its only Managing Director, holding the position for the full fifty years!

Renowned for its design, innovation, and unrivalled quality, Stuart Frazer has designed kitchens for footballers, celebrities, and discerning homeowners, with its work frequently showcased in leading luxury lifestyle magazines and publications.

One loyal customer has even commissioned an astounding nine kitchens over the past five decades.

With over 50 employees and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Stuart Frazer continues to shape the future of kitchen design. As a financially secure, family-owned business, it looks ahead with ambition, ready to redefine luxury living for the next 50 years.