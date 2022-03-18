Award-winning butcher to close its Wigan shop only two years after launch
A Wigan butcher’s shop which opened only two years ago after the owner launched his first expansion plan in more than a century is to close.
Green’s has been a feature of Heskin in Chorley since 1912 and so it will continue.
But the decision has been taken to pull the plug on the Standish outlet it only opened in spring 2020 following the closure of Chadwick’s and was the first foray into having a second store in 108 years.
Current boss David Green wrote on social media: “Unfortunately due to a change in circumstances, workloads and all things life related, I’ve taken the decision to close the Standish shop as of Monday March 21.
"Thanks to all our new and regular customers. We are still open at Heskin to welcome you there.
"I have a few new things that I’m hoping to introduce over the coming months.”
The departure does not leave Standish without a butcher’s though, because McRobb’s, remains on Market Street.