Asda denies using facial recognition cameras on its customers in Fulwood

The faces of shoppers at Asda in Fulwood are now highlighted by cameras – but the retail giant insisted it isn’t creating a log or checking what it captures against any databases. Are privacy campaigners right to be worried?

Cameras that focus on the faces of shoppers are being trialled at the Asda supermarket on Eastway, Fulwood

Those entering the store now see a bright green square around their heads on TV screens, sparking concern and anger from customers.

But the retail giant insisted its recognition software is only being used to enhance CCTV images and put off shoplifters, and denied any suggestion that what is captured is logged or checked against any databases.

READ MORE: ‘Preston model’ hailed as a ‘beacon’ for cities



The images, including those of children, are stored in the same way as regular CCTV and are collected as part of a trial at stores selected at random, Asda said.

Civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch said the cameras are “shameful” and called on the supermarket to scrap the scheme.

It said: “Excessive surveillance systems like this are designed to intimidate shoppers and change their behaviour. This face detection system effectively puts shoppers in the crosshairs and is a shameful way of reminding customers they’re being watched. Customers ought to be treated with respect by retail giants like Asda, not like suspects.

“This overblown surveillance will likely deter many loyal customers. Asda should drop this offensive system as soon as possible.”

“Our cameras do not defect faces and the cameras are a deterrent to help prevent crime,” Asda said in a statement.

“We do not use facial recognition and it would be false to suggest that.”

But it conceded that the green boxes “helps the camera focus on faces” as a “deterrent” to crooks.

Footage is kept for up to 60 days – or longer if a crime is caught on tape.

Walmart, which is based in the United States and owns Asda, last month confirmed it uses cameras at checkouts – that spot when items are put in bags without being scanned – in more than 1,000 stores.

In the UK, police forces in London and South Wales have been trialling the use of vans mounted with facial recognition cameras, parked at events and in highly-population public places, that check the images of passers-by against a database of wanted people.

The move has attracted criticism and controversy, with a study by the University of Essex – where researchers were given access to six live trials by the Metropolitan Police – found matches were wrong in four out of five cases, and that the system was likely to breach human rights laws.

But the Home Secretary Sajid Javid said yesterday: “I back the police in looking at technology and trialling it and... different types of facial recognition technology is being trialled especially by the Met at the moment and I think it’s right they look at that.”

A spokesman for the Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK’s data watchdog, would not comment on Asda’s CCTV but said: “Organisations that process personal data, including CCTV footage of identifiable individuals, need to ensure they comply with their obligations under data protection law.

“This includes letting people know that you are collecting the footage, keeping the images secure, and only disclosing the images when it is necessary to do so.”

Mr Javid said longer term use of the cameras would need new legislation, adding: “If they want to take it further, it’s also right they come to Government, we look at it carefully, and we set out through Parliament how that can work.”