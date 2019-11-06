Artisan craft market to come to Fishergate Centre in Preston

A Preston shopping centre is to host its first Christmas bazaar, with dozens of artisan traders.

The Fishergate Centre will spread the stalls over all three floors for a weekend of festive fun and shopping.

More than 40 independent businesses are expected to take part and the event will showcase everything from cakes to candles and gifting to food and drink.

There will also be a marquee outdoors, with traders selling hot food.

Among the businesses will be Skyclad Vodka from Freckleton, The Edge Gin from Alderley Edge, Marsh Mill Interiors based at Riversway, Preston, Barrica Wines based in Walton Summit, Blenheim Candles from Warton, Lauren Dwyer Fashion and Dolly Cool Jewellery, both from the North West.

Keith Mitchell, general manager at Fishergate Shopping Centre said more than 100 businesses had applied for a stall. He said: “This is going to be a fantastic event for the city, and one we’re extremely proud to be hosting.

“We’re excited to welcome the very best of local business from the North West in to Fishergate, andbring our customers a superb Christmas shopping experience that all the family can enjoy.”

Kirsty O’Brien, Etsy Lancashire co-captain and director of Blenheim Candles, added: “We’re excited to bring independent retailers in to a high street environment and give them a platform to meet new customers and grow their audience. We’re thrilled that Fishergate Shopping Centre are giving local businesses such an amazing opportunity at a peak trading time.”

The Christmas Artisan Bazaar will be open during shopping centre trading hours on both Saturday 30 November and Sun December 1.

Fishergate will also be raising money over the weekend for the Rainbow House children’s charity.