Are these the most creative shop names in Preston and the surrounding areas?

Are these the most creative shop names in Preston and the surrounding areas?

Every business wants to stand out from the crowd, and what better way to do it than with a clever or witty name.

Here we've pulled together a list of what we think are some of the best shop names in Preston and the surrounding areas. Have we missed any? Let us know.

Pub | 28-30 Adelphi Street, Preston, Lancashire PR17BE

1. Vinyl Tap

Pub | 28-30 Adelphi Street, Preston, Lancashire PR17BE
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Vaporizer store | 178 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EL

2. Ministry Of Vapes

Vaporizer store | 178 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EL
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Barbers | 260 New Hall Lane, PRESTON, PR1 4ST

3. Ali's Barbers

Barbers | 260 New Hall Lane, PRESTON, PR1 4ST
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Wool shop | 247 Eaves Lane, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 0AG

4. And Sew What

Wool shop | 247 Eaves Lane, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 0AG
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5