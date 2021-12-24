Aprons go on for the last time as Longton bakery closes after 36 years in business

After 36 years of serving up delicious grub including pies, bread, curries, lasagne and cake, Martin and Barbara Swarbrick are finally hanging up their aprons to retire today.

>>>Click here to read more about the history of the bakery.

Their decision to close down came with a heavy heart, as they had hoped to sell the business and the connected three-bedroomed house, but couldn't find anyone to take it on.

Martin in his kitchen

Martin said: "It feels sad, but we have to go.

"We've had loads of cards and pressies from our customers, so that's been lovely and we thank them for that."

He has previously said: "It's heartbreaking, but you get to an age where you really have to give up.

"I was willing to stay on for a couple of months and help the new owner get to grips with how things are made, but after getting three people interested, nothing has come of it, and we've got to make a decision."

The croft bakery has welcomed 100 customers a day for 36 years

The couple opened the bakery on February 3, 1985 after swapping their bungalow in Hoole for the business, which at that time was a closed-down pie shop.

They say they came up with the name Croft Bakery as the property is directly opposite the Brickcroft Nature Reserve - though many people assume it's their name.

Over the years they have extended the premises front and back to run a catering business as well as take-out shop.

Apart from doughnuts, Martin, 73, has cooked all of the produce on site from scratch, and Barbara has served in the shop and has done the admin.

Martin is a trained chef

A trained chef - as well as professional lorry driver - Martin said he comes up with the recipes on his own, without looking in books.