Application for premises license - MB Chicken

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Preston City Council, Town Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston, PR12RL during normal office hours or at www.preston.gov.uk. Click on licensing then public register.

LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENSE

I, Sohail Munawar, of MBC Restaurant UK LTD has applied to Preston licensing Authority for a premises license at 5 – 6 Miller arcade, Church Street, PR1 2QY

The hours are relevant licensable activities which it is intended to provided are;

Provision of late night refreshment

Monday – Sunday 11:00 to 03:00 hrs

Any interested party or responsible authority may make representations to the council about the application. Such representations must be in writing and must be made no later than 16.12.24.

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application.

A person guilty of such an offence is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding £5000.