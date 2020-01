The tech giant opened the doors to its new corporate office in the Northern Quarter's Hanover Building on Thursday as it grows its presence in the North West. These are some of the job vacancies on offer, and you can find more details on any of these jobs here:

1. Senior VAT Analyst Working with the VAT C&C team and other colleagues in Tax to identify, document and prioritise technology requirements. Preparing Business Requirement Documents and other documents as needed

2. Junior Business Development Manager Your objectives will be to build the best possible selection for customers with the development of partnerships with new vendors.

3. Senior Technical Account Manager You will provide advocacy and strategic technical guidance to help plan and build solutions using best practices, and proactively keep your customers AWS environments operationally healthy

4. Senior AWS Solutions Architect - Gambling industry This role is within the UK team and you would be working with customers in the Gambling industry and other online verticals

