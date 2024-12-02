Agency Celebrates Birthday with £21,000 Business Competition

Blackburn-based digital agency 21Digital is celebrating its twenty-first birthday with a business competition offering a prize of twenty-one thousand pounds worth of digital marketing support to one lucky winner.

Based at offices on Blackburn’s Trident Park, 21Digital is a multi-award-winning agency, specialising in lead generation and ecommerce, providing digital marketing services including web design, web development, SEO, Google Ads, digital consultancy, social media marketing and email marketing.

Launching the competition, 21Digital managing director Sam Fletcher said: “To celebrate our 21st birthday, we’re giving away £21,000 in digital marketing support to the winning company entering this special competition.

“All entrants have to do is log-on to our competition website and fill out a simple form, explaining their business ambitions and what winning the prize would mean for them.

Agency directors Sam Fletcher, Michael Cain and Steven Taylor launch competition to celebrate company birthdayplaceholder image
Agency directors Sam Fletcher, Michael Cain and Steven Taylor launch competition to celebrate company birthday

“Our agency gets its name from the fact that the founders, including myself, were twenty-one-years-old when we launched. We started as a Prince’s Trust-supported business, and with their help and funding, grew into the multi-award-winning digital agency we are today.

“Now we’re excited to pass on the torch and help another business thrive online – it’s just our way of saying thanks for an incredible twenty-one years, giving something back to the local business community, with potentially life-changing results for the winning company.”

To find out more go and enter the competition go to www.21kgiveaway.co.uk.

