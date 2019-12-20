Aerospace team supports Lancashire charities

Employees at BAE Systems’ Shared Services business have been spreading some Christmas spirit by collecting donations for two local charities.

The company set up donation stations at its four Preston-based sites at the start of the month.

Some of the toys collected by the staff at BAE Systems

They were for employees to bring in toys, books, gifts, clothes and more to donate to Rock FM’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas appeal (Rock FM) and The Next Chapter – the Blackpool-based organisation supporting homeless and vulnerable people.

Rebecca Langtree, who chairs the BAE Systems Shared Services Employee Fundraising Committee, said: “We’re proud to support the local communities where we operate as a business, and where our employees live and work.

“Our Christmas appeals this year have seen our employees donating lots of toys, clothes, books and more to support two worthy causes this winter.”

BAE Systems Shared Services division provides a range of services such as estate HR, early careers and skills, UK recruitment, decision and analysis support and Enterprise IT Services.