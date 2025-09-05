Accrington Stanley and HML Recycling collaborate to bring more fans to the Wham Stadium

By Adam Woodhouse
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 12:40 BST
Accrington Stanley have announced an exciting collaboration with long-term sponsors HML Recycling aimed at bringing more supporters to the Wham Stadium on matchdays.

​​​​HML Recycling, who currently sponsor The Snug at Accrington Stanley for EFL fixtures, have been loyal partners of the club for over a decade. Located next to the 1968 Lounge, The Snug offers fans an exclusive hospitality experience, and as part of their sponsorship HML hold 25 season tickets for every EFL home match.

Most Popular

Now, HML Managing Director Stuart Rogan is extending a special invitation to HML customers and the wider business community to enjoy taster sessions at Accrington Stanley fixtures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stuart, who also supports numerous charitable causes both in the UK and overseas, is also encouraging fellow members of the #AmazingAccrington business leaders’ group to get involved and experience the matchday atmosphere first-hand.

FROM L-R: Logan Pye, Isaac Sinclair, Andy Moss from HML Recycling, Farrend Rawson, Bob from HML and Freddie Sassplaceholder image
FROM L-R: Logan Pye, Isaac Sinclair, Andy Moss from HML Recycling, Farrend Rawson, Bob from HML and Freddie Sass

To further celebrate their relationship with the club, HML have also unveiled a new Accrington Stanley-branded area at their Huncoat head office.

The space was officially opened by first-team players Farrend Rawson, Isaac Sinclair, Freddie Sass and Logan Pye, highlighting the strong connection between the club and its local partners.

Andy Moss, Financial Controller at HML Recycling, said: “It’s fantastic to collaborate with Accrington Stanley in this way. As a business rooted in the local community, we’re proud to support the club and to give more people the opportunity to experience what makes a matchday so special.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Accrington Stanley CEO Warren Eastham said: “Stuart and the team at HML Recycling have been incredible supporters of the club for more than 10 years. Their continued commitment to bringing more fans to the Wham Stadium is something we truly value, and we look forward to welcoming many new faces thanks to this initiative.”

You can learn more about HML Recycling here: https://www.hmlrecycling.co.uk/

Related topics:EFL
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice