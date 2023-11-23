News you can trust since 1886
9 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and clubs in and around Preston given 5 star food hygiene ratings

9 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded 5 star hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Black Horse Hotel at 166 Friargate, Preston; rated on November 14

1. 5 out of 5

Black Horse Hotel at 166 Friargate, Preston; rated on November 14 Photo: Google

The Sherwood at Sherwood Way, Preston; rated on November 14

2. 5 out of 5

The Sherwood at Sherwood Way, Preston; rated on November 14 Photo: Google

Chop Suey House at 68 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire; rated on November 2

3. 5 our of 5

Chop Suey House at 68 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire; rated on November 2 Photo: Google

Marvel at 64 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire; rated on November 2

4. 5 out of 5

Marvel at 64 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire; rated on November 2 Photo: Google

