40 permanent and 500 temporary jobs could be created through £200m power plant near Preston

A planning application has been submitted to Lancashire County Council for a new £200 million energy recovery facility on the edge of Preston.

Applicants Miller Turner plan to call the plant the Longridge Road Energy Centre.

If approved, the plant would be built on designated development land on the Red Scar Industrial Estate, just off junction 31A of the M6.

LREC would have the capacity to export 42MW of sustainable, low carbon electricity from up to 395,000 tonnes per year of residual waste left over from household and commercial waste after recyclable material is removed.

The new facility will generate enough power to supply the equivalent of up to 108,000 homes.

The plant will have the potential to provide electricity via ‘private wire’ directly to commercial and industrial customers in the locality.

Currently, Lancashire buries most of its residual waste in landfill sites – a relatively high proportion compared to many other areas.

By diverting residual waste from landfill and using it to generate electricity, LREC says it would contribute significantly to the region’s ability to find practical ways to address climate change by saving the equivalent of 77,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

LREC will create 40 permanent jobs for the operation and maintenance of the plant as well as up to 500 jobs during the construction phase.

Apprenticeships will also be offered.

A six-week public consultation on the plans was undertaken earlier this year.

Commenting on the application, Gregory Ewing, chief executive officer for Miller Turner, said: “Our team has extensive experience of delivering sustainable energy projects like Longridge Road Energy Centre in the UK.

“It will use well-proven, modern, efficient technology which is currently in operation at numerous energy recovery facilities across the UK and Europe.”

If approved, the plant will operate under a strict licensing system administered by the Environment Agency.