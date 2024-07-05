21 amazing independent retailers to try in Lancashire including Boutique 23 and Grandad Jim's

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jul 2024, 17:32 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 17:05 BST

With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden gems in Lancashire.

We asked our readers to give a shout out to some of the amazing independent retailers they visit and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 amazing independent retailers in Lancashire - including shops in Preston and Chorley:

6H Peel Hall Business Park, Peel Rd, Blackpool FY4 5JX | Picture Framing Shop

1. Frames R Us

6H Peel Hall Business Park, Peel Rd, Blackpool FY4 5JX | Picture Framing Shop | Frames R Us

Photo Sales
56B Market St, Chorley PR7 2SE | Convenience Store

2. Reed's Refillery

56B Market St, Chorley PR7 2SE | Convenience Store | Reed's Refillery

Photo Sales
Unit 15 Hermitage St, Rishton, Blackburn BB1 4NF | Bakery

3. The Handcrafted Pie Company

Unit 15 Hermitage St, Rishton, Blackburn BB1 4NF | Bakery | The Handcrafted Pie Company

Photo Sales
10 Winckley St, Preston PR1 2AA | Coffee Shop

4. Cedarwood Coffee Co.

10 Winckley St, Preston PR1 2AA | Coffee Shop | Google

Photo Sales
