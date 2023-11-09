News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

17 of Preston's oldest businesses still operating today - including Booth's and historic Winckley Square solicitors

From ironmongers to plant nurseries, there are some pretty historic business which call Preston home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT

And so here we’ve put together a list of some of the city’s very oldest business still trading to this day. In fact, every one of these companies can trace their roots back to a time before 1880, meaning that they are all at least 140 years old and have plenty of tales to tell.

Still fancy delving into the past? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces…

47 unbelievable retro pictures to take you back to 1986 Preston, from schools and weddings to Royal Preston Hospital

35 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston back in the 1960s, from old school cars and trains to famous landmarks

23 mind blowing retro pictures of life in Preston back in the 1960s, from North End and church to parties

EH Booth & Co. Ltd - Foodstores, founded in 1846, Booths Central Office, Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BX

1. Preston's oldest businesses

EH Booth & Co. Ltd - Foodstores, founded in 1846, Booths Central Office, Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 5BX Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Bernard Watson & Daughter - Painting and decorating, founded in 1878, 168-170 North Rd, Preston PR1 1YP

2. Preston's oldest businesses

Bernard Watson & Daughter - Painting and decorating, founded in 1878, 168-170 North Rd, Preston PR1 1YP Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Halewood & Sons - Booksellers, founded in 1867, 68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED

3. Preston's oldest businesses

Halewood & Sons - Booksellers, founded in 1867, 68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
S Carr & Son - Jewellers, founded in 1820, 2 High Street, Garstan, Preston Lancashire, PR3 1FA

4. Preston's oldest businesses

S Carr & Son - Jewellers, founded in 1820, 2 High Street, Garstan, Preston Lancashire, PR3 1FA Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Preston