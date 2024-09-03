17 businesses for sale in Lancashire right now - including shops in Preston and Lancaster

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:56 BST

Interested in taking over a business? Here are some businesses up for sale in Lancashire right now.

Businesses are constantly going up for sale and Lancashire has a large number of them up for sale right now.

From restaurants to convenience stores, businesses across the county are available for purchase ranging from the expensive to the more affordable.

So here are 17 businesses for sale in Lancashire right now:

1. Nationwide Scaffolding Safety Inspectors, Haslingden

This relocatable scaffolding safety inspection business is on the market and is currently based in Haslingden, Lancashire. | Asking Price: £110,000 | Businesses For Sale

2. Greensleeves, East Lancashire

This is a very rare opportunity in East Lancs. A chance to launch a busy Greensleeves franchise in the area. Opportunities like this don’t come onto the market often. | Asking Price: £9,995 (Inventory / Stock included) | Businesses For Sale

3. Ableworld, Burnley

Ableworld is the UK’s leading retailer in the ever-growing mobility sector. You will operate a retail outlet selling motorised scooters and mobility aids. | Asking Price: Undisclosed | Google

4. Taste, Preston

This café attracts a very regular local and loyal clientele and by virtue of its enviable trading position in the Lostock Hall area of Preston, it not only attracts local but also passing trade and clients from surrounding conurbations. | Asking Price: £49,950 (Furniture / Fixtures included) | Businesses For Sale

