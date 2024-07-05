As it’s Independent Retail Month, we wanted to give a shout out to a number of great independent businesses in the county.

With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden retailer gems despite Lancashire having an abundance of them.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to give a shout out to some amazing independent retailers and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 amazing independent retailers in Lancashire - including shops in Preston and Chorley:

1 . Frames R Us 6H Peel Hall Business Park, Peel Rd, Blackpool FY4 5JX | Picture Framing Shop | Frames R Us

2 . Reed's Refillery 56B Market St, Chorley PR7 2SE | Convenience Store | Reed's Refillery

3 . The Handcrafted Pie Company Unit 15 Hermitage St, Rishton, Blackburn BB1 4NF | Bakery | The Handcrafted Pie Company