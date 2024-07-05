As it’s Independent Retail Month, we wanted to give a shout out to a number of great independent businesses in the county.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden retailer gems despite Lancashire having an abundance of them.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to give a shout out to some amazing independent retailers and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 17 amazing independent retailers in Lancashire - including shops in Preston and Chorley:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.