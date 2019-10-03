UCLan freshers enjoy Preston's St George's Shopping Centre all to themselves
Students bagged a bargain at a shopping event in a Preston mall.
St George’s Shopping Centre in Friargate opened its doors after hours for its students-only session on Tuesday evening.
Eager shoppers were able to browse the units and find discounts at different stores
Andrew Stringer, centre manager, said: We always look forward to this event every year, but this year was bigger and better than ever with the collaboration with famous Bongos Bingo.
