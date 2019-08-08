Titan the Robot set to make 'phenomenal' returning to Preston

Have your say

In a change of line-up, Preston’s St George’s Shopping Centre is welcoming back family favourite Titan the Robot this weekend.

Heading to the shopping centre on Saturday, August 10, the 7ft tall robot will be entertaining shoppers with his antics, including serenading onlookers, celebrity impersonations and shooting water in to the crowd.

Andrew Stringer, centre manager, said: “We are happy to announce the return of Titan to our centre, having first hosted the phenomenal robot back in 2015.

“The appearance is part of our Preston XP series which celebrates all things sci-fi.

“We are anticipating huge crowds on the day and look forward to welcoming all titan fans.”

Titan will perform three shows at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

It marks a change in the line-up, after the shopping centre was forced to cancel an appearance of the 1989 Batmobile due to “unforeseen circumstances”.