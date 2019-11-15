This was why St George's Centre and volunteers at Galloway's Society for the Blind turned purple for the day

Volunteers at a sight loss charity turned purple to raise awareness around the needs of blind and partially sighted shoppers.

Members of Galloway’s Society for the Blind set up camp at St George’s Shopping Centre, in Preston, for Purple Tuesday, offering staff and shoppers sighted guided training as well as free information about sight loss.

Customers and staff members tried out simulation spectacles to see how different eye conditions can obscure a person’s sight. They were also given helpful hints and tips on how to provide a more inclusive shopping experience for blind and partially sighted shoppers.

Galloway’s CEO, Stuart Clayton, said: “We are so grateful to the team at St George’s for helping us to promote the needs of blind and partially sighted people on Purple Tuesday. We hope that awareness days such as this will help to create a more accessible world.

“The challenges of sight loss can often mean that everyday tasks like going shopping and buying gifts for loved ones can be more difficult.

“By equipping staff that work in retail outlets with the necessary skills to support visually impaired people, we can make the experience better for everybody.”

Andrew Stringer, St George’s Shopping Centre manager, said: “Here at St George’s Shopping Centre we are committed to constantly improving the customer experience for all our shoppers.

“Purple Tuesday has become an important date in our calendar, to raise awareness within the centre of the needs of those with disabilities and to improve the facilities and services we provide to be better able to meet those needs.”

Galloway’s provides visual awareness training to help organisations provide a more inclusive environment that caters for the needs of blind and partially sighted people. For more information, visit www.galloways.org.uk.