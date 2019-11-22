Santa has landed at St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston
Galloway’s Society for the Blind opened its annual grotto at St George’s shopping centre on Fishergate and it will be open every weekend until Christmas Eve and Wednesdays and Thursdays in December.
From December 11 the grotto and Galloway’s gift wrapping service will be open every day.
Visitors will be able to meet Father Christmas in return for a donation and will have the option to buy photographs from £2.
Andrew Stringer, St George’s Shopping Centre manager, said: “The Galloway’s grotto is a great way to support a local charity that does so much good work in the community. If you do come to St George’s for your Christmas shopping do be sure to pay a visit to the grotto.”