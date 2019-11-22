Santa with Chief Elf Charlotte Carnell, Bad Elf Emma Russ and centre manager Andrew Stringer

Santa has landed at St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston

Galloway’s  Society for the Blind opened its annual grotto at St George’s shopping centre on Fishergate and it will be open every weekend until Christmas Eve and Wednesdays and Thursdays in December.

From December 11 the grotto and Galloway’s gift wrapping service will be open every day.
Visitors will be able to meet Father Christmas in return for a donation and will have the option to buy photographs from £2.
Andrew Stringer, St George’s Shopping Centre manager, said: “The Galloway’s grotto is a great way to support a local charity that does so much good work in the community. If you do come to St George’s for your Christmas shopping do be sure to pay a visit to the grotto.”

Galloway's santa

Children line up to give Santa their Christmas wish list

Bad Elf Emma Russ

Santa with Chief Elf Charlotte Carnell, Bad Elf Emma Russ and centre manager Andrew Stringer

