Santa has landed at St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston

From December 11 the grotto and Galloway’s gift wrapping service will be open every day.

Visitors will be able to meet Father Christmas in return for a donation and will have the option to buy photographs from £2.

Andrew Stringer, St George’s Shopping Centre manager, said: “The Galloway’s grotto is a great way to support a local charity that does so much good work in the community. If you do come to St George’s for your Christmas shopping do be sure to pay a visit to the grotto.”

1. Galloway's santa Galloway's santa jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Meeting Santa Children line up to give Santa their Christmas wish list jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Hiding away Bad Elf Emma Russ jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Finding presents Santa with Chief Elf Charlotte Carnell, Bad Elf Emma Russ and centre manager Andrew Stringer jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more