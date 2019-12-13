Penwortham Christmas Markets spread festive cheer

Have your say

Penwortham is well and truly on the countdown to Christmas after hosting two festive markets.

The first took place in the Kingsfold shopping area on Monday, December 2, and another took place on Wednesday in Liverpool Road.

From left, headteacher Karen Pomeroy, pupils Suzanna, Misbah and Mia, with deputy headteacher Sharon Hall, raise funds for schools in Africa at the annual Penwortham Christmas market.



Hundreds of people turned out to get into the festive spirit, despite the cold weather.



Both events featured stalls from local traders, charities, schools, alongside refreshments and on Wednesday, rides for children.



The events have been held annually since 2014, organised by Penwortham Town Council.



Steve Caswell, Penwortham Town Manager, said: “Penwortham Town Council are very proud of the Penwortham Christmas Markets.

Cath Criscenti on her handmade ceramtics stall, at the annual Penwortham Christmas market.



“The support of the local shopkeepers, the traders that come to the markets and in particular the people of Penwortham that come out and show their typical unbridled Penwortham support for everything in our community, make the Penwortham Christmas Markets so very special.



“It really is a pleasure to spend this special time of year in such a wonderful community.”