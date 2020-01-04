Pavement 'peril' of Preston's latest shopping park

County Hall bosses have ruled out providing more pavements along a busy stretch of Eastway in Fulwood after a resident raised concerns for the safety of pedestrians.

Leslie Bleasdale, who regularly walks from his home in Longley Close to the new Fulwood Central Retail Park, revealed he had to cross over Eastway three times because the road did not have pavements on both sides.

“For the first time my area is within walking distance of two large shops (Aldi and B&M) and two cafes, with maybe more to come,” he said in a letter to LCC leader Coun Geoff Driver.

“Foot traffic is bound to increase as more of the new homes are occupied and more people discover more shops within walking distance.

“It is easy to envisage some pedestrians will take their chances either dashing across the traffic, or stepping into the road - and it is not a wide road considering the weight of traffic.

"Some of those may be parents with young children using the nursery. And it will hardly help traffic flow on this very busy link from the M6/M55.”

In response, Coun Driver, who represents the area on the county council, told Mr Bleasdale:

“I do appreciate that pedestrians have to cross Eastway at a number of crossing points to access the retail park, but at this time we have no plans to extend the footpath network in the area other than those for the new D’Urton Lane link road.

“Traffic and pedestrian assessments are carried out on any new developments in the area and traffic plans form part of the planning application.”