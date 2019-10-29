Opening date revealed for new B&M next door to Aldi at Fulwood Central Retail Park

Have your say

A new B&M is just days away from opening at a new retail park in Fulwood.



The discount retailer will follow in Aldi's footsteps when it opens its new store at Fulwood Central Retail Park, off Eastway, next week.

B&M will open its new store at Fulwood Central Retail Park on Thursday, November 7

Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new store on August 1 and soon afterwards B&M confirmed it would be taking up residence in the unit next door.

Today (October 29), B&M has revealed that it will officially open its new store at Fulwood Central on Thursday, November 7.

B&M's familiar blue and orange signage has now been erected at the retail park, which will also boast a drive-thru Costa Coffee and a Subway later this year.

Store Manager, Ben McDonald, said: "We’re really excited to get the doors open next Thursday at Fulwood Central and can’t wait to show our customers their brand new B&M.

The new B&M store under construction at Fulwood Central Retail Park in Oliver's Place, off Eastway

"Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet food, baby food, gifts, health and beauty and homewares and plenty more.

"We will have numerous major brands in store - all for the best available price."

It is the fourth B&M to open in Preston, alongside stores in Ribbleton Lane, Ringway and St John's Shopping Centre.

What other stores are opening at Fulwood Central?

A 20ft sign at the entrance to Fulwood Central, in Oliver's Place, announces the imminent addition of a number of familiar retail names.

Greggs, Burger King, Subway and a drive-thru Costa Coffee will all take up residence at the retail park in the coming weeks.

Tanning centre Indigo Sun will also move onto the retail park later this year.

READ MORE: Greggs and Burger King among new stores confirmed for new Fulwood Central retail park

Driving to Fulwood Central from the M6

- Leave the M6 northbound via Preston Bypass at junction 31A and take the third exit at the roundabout onto Longsands Lane.

- At the next roundabout, take the second exit and continue on Andertons Way.

- You’ll then come to another roundabout at which you should take the second exit onto Eastway.

- Follow the road until you reach the fourth roundabout. Here you should take the second exit onto Pittman Way.

- Take the next left, then continue until you see signage for Fulwood Central Retail Park where you will find B&M.

By public transport

- You can also catch the number 23 bus towards Eastway from stand 19 at Preston Bus Station, leaving the bus at Caxton Road.

