New taxi ranks planned for Preston city centre

Two new taxi ranks look set to get the green light in Preston city centre at the request of cabbies.

And a third could be changed from night-time to 24-hours in proposals which go before councillors today.

The move follows meetings between officials of the hackney carriage trade and representatives of both Lancashire County Council and Preston Council.

Cabbies have asked for a new taxi rank for four vehicles 60 metres down Chapel Street (off Fishergate), opposite St Wilfrid’s RC Church.

They have also asked for a stand in Theatre Street (also off Fishergate) to accommodate three taxis. Both new ones would be in operation round the clock.

Today’s city’s taxi and miscellaneous committee will also consider scrapping the time restrictions for the rank in Market Street (18.30-09.00) and replacing them with a 24-hour permit following changes to the daytime traffic restrictions in Cheapside and Market Street.

“All parties agree that there would be daytime demand for a taxi rank at this location,” says a report.

The proposals have been recommended for approval.

Preston currently has 15 taxi ranks, offering more than 100 spaces, and all of them, bar the Railway Station, are under the management of the council.

Only four of those are in use 24 hours a day.