New craft fair launches next month in Preston city centre

A new craft fair is launching in Preston city centre next month.

On the first Monday of every month, there will be a range of stalls set up inside the Central Methodist Church in Lune Street, offering products including hand made gifts and crafts, Body Shop products, scarves, jewellery, confectionery and wax melts.

The first fair takes place on Monday, February 3 from 10am to 1pm. It has been organised by Sarah Williams of Fairydust Events.

She said: “In town I can’t think of anywhere else that offers this mix of unique products. And the church is a really nice place to hold it as well. There’s a little cafe where you can stop to have a drink and a cake.”

Entry to the fair is free, but at every event Sarah runs, there is a fundraising tombola or raffle. Last year she raised more than £3,000 for Derian House and the Alzheimer’s Society. This year she is fundraising for the Samaritans and the Space Centre.