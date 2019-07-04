New charity shop now open for business

Bargains galore - that you can buy for a great cause, are now on sale at a new charity shop that was opened in an offical ceremony, by the Mayor of Chorley.

Mayor, Coun Hasina Khan, stepped up to open the eighteenth charity shop for St Catherine’s Hospice, in Adlington.

While performing the duty, Coun Khan met with shop volunteers and staff. She told them it was a ‘great honour’ to cut the ribbon as she wished the venture every success.

The shop, in Babylon Lane, sells clothing, homeware, toys, books, greetings cards, DVDs and many more items.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at St Catherine’s, said: “We were delighted to welcome the mayor and her consort to explore our newest shop and declare it officially open for business.

“We’re very proud of our shops; not only do they raise vital funds for our care of local people affected by life-shortening illnesses, they’re also much-loved community hubs which are incredibly well supported by volunteers, donors and customers.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers through the doors of our new Adlington shop in the near future.”