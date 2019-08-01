New Aldi officially opens its doors to queuing crowds of shoppers in Fulwood

Have your say

Preston's newest Aldi store has officially opened its doors to shoppers in Fulwood this morning (August 1).



The supermarket is the first store to open at the new retail park in Oliver's Place, off Eastway, in Fulwood.

Management greeted a crowd of around 30 eager shoppers at the store's entrance, before the electric doors swung open for Aldi's first official day in Fulwood.

Within minutes, more than two dozen fleet-footed shoppers had filled the brightly-lit aisles in search of a bargain.

The store's management remain tight-lipped about special opening day deals, but it has revealed that its early-bird customers will have the chance to scoop some heavily reduced garden furniture.

Aldi Fulwood fact-file

- The Fulwood Aldi boasts 1,800sq metres of shopping space, with over 300 car parking spaces available.

- The new store is the biggest Aldi in Preston Aldi - larger than its other stores in Corporation Street, Blackpool Road and Queens Retail Park.

- The opening hours for the new Aldi are between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the store will open between 10am and 4pm.

- The new Aldi store has created 30 new jobs.

What other stores are opening at Fulwood Central?

Officially known as Fulwood Central, the retail park erected new signage on Monday (July 29) unveiling some familiar names and logos.

The new 20ft sign at the entrance to Fulwood Central confirms that the retail park will boast a new Greggs, Burger King, B & M and Indigo Sun.

The new additions will join Aldi, a Costa Coffee drive-thru and Subway that have already been confirmed for the new shopping hub.