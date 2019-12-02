Music, markets and much more for a Monday

Five things to do today....

Wintersound 2019

WinterSound is an annual music festival hosted in December by the University of Central Lancashire BA (Hons) Music course and features compositions and performances by tutors, students and others.

Students will present original works, often drawing on contemporary and experimental composition and performance techniques, to deliver a unique and varied program of innovative and exciting performances.

Tickets are free for the event tonight at 7.30pm at The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Find more at www.facebook.com/WintersoundMusicFestival.

Kingsfold Christmas Market

Join in the festive fun tonight as Pope Lane in Penwortham gets geared up for Christmas. There will be shopping, food, drink, stalls, offers and prizes, a brass band...and maybe even the Big Guy himself! See www.facebook.com/kingsfoldbusinessdistrict.

Imagine a world

Imagine a world is a large scale solo exhibition by artist Tina Dempsey. Her bright, bold paintings and wooden sculptures are on display at The Harris, Preston until March 15. Entry is free, see www.harrismuseum.org.uk for more.

Birdwatching Society

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meets every Monday at 7.30pm. Tonight’s subject is ‘A Gallop Through the Geology of the Earth Finishing at Mull’ by Alastair McMurdo at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham, entry £3. Call 07713 975321.

Albany Table Tennis

For anyone wanting to have a go, Albany Table Tennis meet every Monday and welcome new members. Pick up a bat and join them 5.45pm-6.45pm at Albany Academy on Bolton Road, Chorley. Call 07814 565721 for more information.

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk