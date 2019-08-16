Here is how to keep your hands youthful

Many people complain that their hands age faster than their faces - but it doesn’t have to be this way.

From simple skincare tweaks to transforming treatments, there are plenty of ways to ensure your hands are soft, smooth and young-looking...

1. Use a mild soap

Milder soaps don’t strip the natural oils away. Whether liquid or bar, look for hand soaps made with a high percentage of natural ingredients. Some people also find they offer relief and are better for skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis.

Haeckels Bladderwrack + Fennel Hand Cleanser, £34

Yope Vanilla & Cinnamon Natural Liquid Soap, £7.99, Nature’s Health Box

2. Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation can work wonders for your hands.

“Exfoliate your hands at least once a week to keep the skin glowing and radiant,” says Caroline Matthews, learning and development trainer at L’Occitane. “Exfoliating will also help your moisturiser to absorb better into the skin.”

Hotel Chocolat Avocado & Sour Orange Hand Scrub, £9.95 (available in September)

Lush Salted Coconut Hand Scrub, £9

3. Moisturise whenever you wash

“Keep a hand cream next to your hand soap, to help you get in the habit of moisturising after washing your hands,” Matthews recommends. “Regular washing is key for hygiene, but one of the biggest culprits for dry, uncomfortable skin - so keep hands hydrated and nourished after each wash.”

“Another great tip is to make the most of your leftover skincare products, whether it’s a face mask, face oil, eye cream, moisturiser or body cream,” says Liz Earle facialist and lifestyle ambassador Sarah Carr. “Apply any excess to the back of your hands and around your nails to reap the benefits.

“When I’m cooking, I also apply a little oil olive or coconut oil to hands and nails.”

Liz Earle Superskin Hand Serum, £23.50

4. Try a DIY hand mask

“Apply a generous layer of intensive hand cream (ideally with high amounts of shea butter in) all over your hands and leave for five to 10 minutes, as a mask for extra nourishment,” Matthews says. “Tissue off the excess at the end and massage the rest in.”

Or, pop on some ready-made hand masks and let the nourishing ingredients sink in.

L’Occitane Shea Intensive Hand Balm, £23

Starskin VIP The Gold Hand Mask, £11.50, Look Fantastic

5. Slather on SPF

Sunscreen is an absolute must for anyone concerned with anti-ageing, but most people neglect to protect their hands.

“Don’t forget the back of your hands when applying sun protection and reapply after washing your hands,” Matthews says.

“This can easily be missed, and can be one of the first places to show sun damage and ageing.”

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Anti-Ageing Hand Cream SPF 25, £4.79, Boots

Ultrasun Anti-Pigmentation Hand Cream SPF 30, £18, Marks & Spencer

6. Protect your paws

Try to wear gloves when gardening or washing up, to prevent drying out the skin as much as possible.