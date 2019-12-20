'Frozen' event in Preston should be a hot favourite

Have your say

Preston’s St George’s Shopping Centre has one last festive event lined up tomorrow – and it should prove a hot favourite.

The enchanting princess duo, Anna and Elsa, from the hit animated film Frozen will be mingling with shoppers .

They will also be performing sing-a-longs at intervals between 10am and 4pm on Saturday (December 21).

Families can take pictures with the roaming act and keep as a memento.

The event is the latest in a series of Christmas themed weekends.

The fun began on Saturday November 30, when the mischievous Grinch paid a visit to the centre.

On Saturday December 14 shoppers were treated to spectacular performances from local star and X Factor contestant, Charlotte Lily, who wowed shoppers live on stage in the centre.

Andrew Stringer, St George’s Centre Manager, commented: “We hope the entertainment has spread some Christmas cheer this season.”