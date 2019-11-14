Feeling festive? Here's a round-up of Christmas markets this weekend

To announce an event or gig email whatson@lep.co.uk

Christmas Market

Leyland St James Primary School on Slater Lane invite you to their Christmas Market on Saturday.

Between noon and 3pm there will be lots of lovely stalls to browse selling handmade items perfect for those unique gifts. Refreshments will be on sale and the school choir will be singing at various intervals between 12.15pm and 1.30pm. Entry is free.

Also, next door in St James Church you can admire the stunning display of festive trees in the Christmas Tree festival. Open 11am-4pm, entry is £2 for adults and free for children. Mulled wine and mince pies will be on sale.

Christmas Fair

Get into the festive spirit at Moor Park Sports & Social Club this Sunday.

With a variety of stalls and refreshments available, the fair will be open 2–5pm. The club, formerly Fulwood Conservative Club, is on Blackpool Road, Preston PR1 6AD.

Farmers Market

Order your meat and fish for Christmas this weekend at the Ashton on Ribble Farmers Market. Open 9am-1pm in St Michael’s Church Hall, Tulketh Road, there’s also fresh seasonal produce and Fairtrade goods on sale. Call 01772 827835 for more.

Christmas Flea Market

Find lots of Christmas themed bargains while supporting Lancashire Cat Rescue this Sunday. Their Christmas Flea Market will be open 9am-3pm at Barton Village Hall on the A6, Preston. Entry 50p, children free. Call 01772 750263.

Christmas Market

Head to Marine Hall in Fleetwood on Sunday to find the best local independent traders. Stock up on presents for the family, find tasty treats for the festive season and visit Santa in his grotto. Entrance is free. Call 01253 887693.