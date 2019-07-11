Everything you need to know about the new Aldi in Fulwood as grand opening date is revealed

Have your say

Aldi is busy putting the finishing touches to its new store in Fulwood as its grand opening date approaches.

Aldi's familiar blue and yellow signage has now been erected at the new mini-retail park, which will also boast a drive-thru Costa Coffee and a Subway.

Signs went up today revealing the opening date of the new Aldi in Olivers Place,Fulwood

When is the opening date for the new Aldi in Fulwood?

Aldi has revealed that its much anticipated new store off Eastway will open its doors in just three weeks - at 8am on Thursday, August 1.

The store's imminent opening is earlier than expected, with Aldi previously stating that it planned to open the store this Autumn.

How many jobs are coming with the Aldi store?

The new Aldi store at the retail park will create up to 30 new jobs in Fulwood.

What else is coming to that site?

What are its opening times?

The new Aldi store in Fulwood will be open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays, the store will open between 10am and 4pm.

How big is the new store?

The new Aldi store will be bigger than its other Preston stores in Corporation Street , Blackpool Road and Queens Retail Park.

The Fulwood branch boasts 1,800sq metres of shopping space and Aldi says ample parking will be available.

What’s the background?

Despite strong rumours for months, it was only early in April 2019 that Aldi confirmed it would be moving into the new 1,800sq metre building off Eastway.

Work is now well underway on the new mini retail park opposite the former Lancashire Post offices.

Outline planning permission for the development was granted back in 2015 and after years of work by architects Cassidy and Ashton, plans were finally approved in June 2018.

What else is opening at the new Eastway retail park?

Hungry shoppers can look forward to a new Subway, which is set to bring 15 jobs to the area, and a drive-thru Costa Coffee, that will create 18 jobs.

The drive-through lane would be via the main retail park entrance off Oliver’s Place, and would wrap around the building before exiting via the wider scheme’s car park to another access onto Oliver’s Place.

Plans are also in the pipeline to bring a new health club and gym to the site.

Is Aldi planning to open any further stores in the Preston area?

Aldi has revealed expansion plans for the North West, including a new store in Leyland.

Planning consent was given for a new Aldi store in Golden Hill Lane in June, which will replace an existing store at Westgate.