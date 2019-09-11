Blackpool Pleasure Beach: Nostalgic pieces from park's history for sale

Do you remember these rides? Now you can own these pieces of the park's history for yourselves.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach are once again selling some classic ride parts online, for collectors and members of the public alike. Last year, two of the famous Wild Mouse cars were auctioned off for charity, raising more than 4800 pounds for Give Kids the World and over 4000 pounds for IAAPA Foundation. From the Gold Mine, which was situated on the theme park for 40 years, to monorail train carriages and a classic Velvet Coaster car, all are available to purchase from the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website. Here are the items available this time round:

1. Monorail car (M&M) A car from the Monorail train which toured the park between 1966 and 2012.'Price: 350 pounds.

2. Whip car A car used on the Whip ride from 1914 to 2008. These cars were also reused in Coasters Diner on Ocean Boulevard.'Price: 350 pounds.

3. Gold Mine carriage A cart from the classic Gold Mine ride, which operated between 1971 and 2011. Price: 500 pounds.

4. Monorail car (Daily Star) A car from the Monorail train which toured the park between 1966 and 2012.'Price: 350 pounds.

